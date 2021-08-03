Olympic Champ Max Whitlock gets homecoming surprise
The only thing better than winning gold - a hug on your return home from your daughter.
The Essex gymnast who successfully defended his title as Olympic champion by winning gold in the men's pommel horse final in Tokyo at the weekend arrived home earlier this evening, and there was surprise waiting in the shape of his daughter Willow.
His family had kept it secret that they were going to meet him at the airport.
He tweeted:
Max Whitlock has now become the most most successful British gymnast ever, with six medals. Three gold and three bronze.
He hasn't ruled out defending his title in Paris 2024.