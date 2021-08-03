Peterborough United have signed forward Kwame Poku from League Two side Colchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old recently made his senior debut for Ghana at international level, and had attracted interest from several clubs.

During his time at Colchester, Poku made 75 appearances and scored six goals.

He has agreed a four-year deal with Posh and will join his former Colchester teammates Frankie Kent and Sammy Szmodics at London Road.

“I am really excited about this signing. He is a young player that I have watched for the last 18 months, we enquired last season to Colchester when we played them, he didn’t feature that day in that friendly, we have monitored his progress," Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson said.

“He had a bit of a stop-start season last year, which can happen with young ones. He can play as a ten, he can play wide right or even wide left at a push, he is a talented boy and I believe he has real potential. It is a really good signing for the football club.”

Poku added: “I really enjoyed my time at Colchester, there were ups and downs, but that is football, I wish them nothing but the best for the future. I like to express myself as a footballer, try and create and score goals and enjoy it, that is the main thing.”

Meanwhile, Northampton Town have signed Tottenham Hotspur striker Kion Etete on a season long loan.