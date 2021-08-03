Peterborough United have signed winger Joel Randall from Exeter City.

The 21-year-old impressed for the Grecians after progressing through the club's academy and was linked with a number of clubs.

However, he has now put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Posh after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

He was one of the standout players in League Two last season, scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances.

Randall is the second promising youngster to arrive at Peterborough this week following the capture of Kwame Poku from Colchester United on Monday.

“Joel is a young lad with bags of potential. As a football club we have a philosophy, which I believe in about bringing the best young players to the club and developing them," manager Darren Ferguson said.

"Joel and Kwame (Poku), who we signed earlier this week, are two of the most exciting wide players or 10s in the EFL, certainly outside of the Championship."

Randall added: “I am really pleased to get it done. I came up with my family last night and got everything sorted and I can’t wait to get going. There were a few clubs showing an interest, but I know what this club is about and Christy (Pym) has been saying how great the group is, so I can’t wait to meet them all. I have really enjoyed my time at Exeter, but I felt this was the right time in my career to make the next step and challenge myself in the Championship."