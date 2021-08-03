Play video

Watch more from Rob Setchell

Beaches packed, coastal roads jammed and tourism businesses booming.

With overseas travel plans still disrupted by coronavirus, thousands of people are heading to East Anglia for their holidays.

Whilst it has been welcomed by businesses trying to recover from lockdowns, not everyone in the community is delighted.

Happisburgh residents Kate ands Elaine talk to Rob Setchell Credit: ITV News Anglia

Kaye and Elaine have lived in Happisburgh for more than a decade and are fed up with beachgoers parking on their street. They say many tourists are making it dangerous for them.

I was walking down Beach Road with my dog when I got clipped by a car and it knocked me over. My concern was if that had been a four year old child it would have been killed… It’s an accident waiting to happen. Kaye Hookway and Elaine Batt, Happisburgh residents

Kelling Heath Holiday Park Credit: ITV News Anglia

It is no surprise roads near popular beach areas are filling up as thousands head for a day trip.

Kelling Heath Holiday Park, 20 miles down the road, has seen bookings soar. With the park full, 2,500 people have been experiencing the beauty of Norfolk for a trip away.

As soon as you could go on holiday, it was like turning on a tap. From the minute we opened right through the summer season, our bookings are full through to the end of November. Mark Durrant Parks Manager, Kelling Heath

However, some firms are not cashing in as they are left struggling with staff shortages - caused by isolation and recruitment troubles.