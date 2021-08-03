Bursting at the seams: The ups and downs of staycation Summer across East Anglia
Beaches packed, coastal roads jammed and tourism businesses booming.
With overseas travel plans still disrupted by coronavirus, thousands of people are heading to East Anglia for their holidays.
Whilst it has been welcomed by businesses trying to recover from lockdowns, not everyone in the community is delighted.
Kaye and Elaine have lived in Happisburgh for more than a decade and are fed up with beachgoers parking on their street. They say many tourists are making it dangerous for them.
It is no surprise roads near popular beach areas are filling up as thousands head for a day trip.
Kelling Heath Holiday Park, 20 miles down the road, has seen bookings soar. With the park full, 2,500 people have been experiencing the beauty of Norfolk for a trip away.
However, some firms are not cashing in as they are left struggling with staff shortages - caused by isolation and recruitment troubles.