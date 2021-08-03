Vandalised medieval church in Hertfordshire struck again just days later

Play video

A church in Hertfordshire, which has been vandalised twice in 10 days, says they have been overwhelmed by support.

Last week intruders smashed windows at St Mary Magdalene's in Caldecote, poured bleach on a gravestone and set off fire extinguishers just days after it reopened following months of repairs.

Stones were hurled through the windows with such force that even the leading was smashed.

Thick white powder was left throughout the building, with caretakers saying hours of cleaning had made little difference.

The Grade II* listed building was attacked again last night (Monday 2 August) with vandals smashing another window.

We have never ever before been targeted in this way. So for something like to this happen it was almost personal, it was almost like a bereavement. Grazyna Tutak, Caldecote Church Friends

Police are currently investigating damage at the church, which recently underwent £150,000 worth of renovation work on its roof.

After posting about their plight on social media volunteers turned up to help them clean up and donations poured in to offset the cost of the repairs.