Woman in her 20s dies in Suffolk car crash

A woman in her 20s has died after crashing on the A12 at Stratford St Mary between Ipswich and Colchester.

Police were called shortly before 8pm yesterday (Monday 2 August) evening to the collision, which involved just her vehicle.

The silver Skoda Fabia crashed on the northbound carriageway at the junction of the B1068.

The road was closed for the whole night, reopening at 5.45am this morning (Tuesday 3 August).

Officers have carried out initial enquiries into the incident.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward.