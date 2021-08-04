Play video

Police have released footage from a high-speed chase through Northampton which ended with the driver crashing his car.

Dashcam footage from John Henry Lee French's car shows him driving at around 80mph on the wrong side of the road, then squeezing his vehicle through bollards.

Police footage then shows the 37 year old from Kings Heath racing out of town before crashing. He was later convicted of dangerous driving and drink driving.

French had been driving on the wrong side of the road near Pitsford even before his Nissan Qashqai was spotted by an Armed Response Vehicle heading into the town at around 4am on October 29.

The 22-minute pursuit started in The Mounts where Henry turned into a one-way sidestreet and speeds off the wrong way.

French, 37, was given given a 14-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court in June on charges of drink-driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop at traffic signals.