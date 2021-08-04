Essex windsurfing champion learns to surf again after stroke

Play video

Watch this video report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer

One of the UK's most respected windsurfers has taken to the water again after a stroke knocked him off his board 4 years ago.

in 2017, British champion Dave White suffered a stroke when he was windsurfing while in Mauritius.

Despite the waves being 5 metres high, he managed to cling onto his board for almost an hour before being rescued.

I remember leaving the beach and then I can't remember until when I had my hand on top of the board holding it, my head underwater, I came up, looked that way, I couldn't understand why my head, arm wasn't working or my leg. Dave White, Windsurfer

Credit: ITV News Anglia

When Dave came back home to Brightlingsea in Essex he was in a wheelchair, paralysed down his right side.

Dave had held the British windsurfing speed record for the best part of twenty years.

Although he could not speak because of brain damage, he refused to believe he would not windsurf again.

Dave's resilience and hard work over the past few years paid off and he is finally back surfing the waves of his home town.

I windsurfed so much I didn't believe I couldn't. I think I've learnt windsurfing that to do it, even if you can't do it, it's something magical about it, I know when I can't do it but I have the will to do it, even that is just really important. I know what I used to do and I think I'm going to go and be better than I was because several years have passed but I think I'm going to get there. Dave White, Windsurfer

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Much of Dave's recovery over the past four years has been down to personal therapy trainer Matt Brinkley.

Matt, who is based in Colchester, specialises in training people with additional needs.

The goal for Dave was to be windsurfing again, after being told that would be a very limited possibility, then taking those possibilities and pushing them on and achieving it, I'm really proud of Dave but myself too for supporting him to get there. Matt Brinkley, Brinkley Physical Therapy

Dave is not back up at the 44 knots or 50 mph that bagged him his British title but given time, he is confident he will get there again.