Essex windsurfing champion learns to surf again after stroke
Watch this video report by ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer
One of the UK's most respected windsurfers has taken to the water again after a stroke knocked him off his board 4 years ago.
in 2017, British champion Dave White suffered a stroke when he was windsurfing while in Mauritius.
Despite the waves being 5 metres high, he managed to cling onto his board for almost an hour before being rescued.
When Dave came back home to Brightlingsea in Essex he was in a wheelchair, paralysed down his right side.
Dave had held the British windsurfing speed record for the best part of twenty years.
Although he could not speak because of brain damage, he refused to believe he would not windsurf again.
Dave's resilience and hard work over the past few years paid off and he is finally back surfing the waves of his home town.
Much of Dave's recovery over the past four years has been down to personal therapy trainer Matt Brinkley.
Matt, who is based in Colchester, specialises in training people with additional needs.
Dave is not back up at the 44 knots or 50 mph that bagged him his British title but given time, he is confident he will get there again.