Foodbanks across the region say they're concerned about a difficult few weeks as demand for their service rockets during the school holidays.

In the East, around a quarter of children qualify for free meals during term time but the added pressure of lockdown, jobs losses and the end of the furlough scheme mean many families are finding it even harder to put food on the table.

Between April 2019 and March 2020, the Trusell Trust handed out just over 190,000 emergency food parcels across the region but that number rose to just under a quarter of a million a year later. And that rise has been reflected in towns and cities across the region - including in Norwich and Northampton where the number of parcels being distributed has increased from just under 12,000 to nearly 15,000.

During the peak of the pandemic, a social supermarket at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford opened, and say that demand is still increasing.

We wanted the shop to feel like a shop so they feel safe, warm, welcome, able to walk in, don't feel like there is any stigma about coming in here. I think as we come to the end of furlough, the loss of the 20 pounds top up on universal credit, I suspect that demand will continue certainly through the Autumn and Winter and possibly get worse. Nick Chapman, CEO, The Charles Burrell Centre

From food and drink to toiletries - items are sold at almost half the price of a normal supermarket with idea is to help those struggling in areas of social deprivation - with more shops due to open in Gorleston and Norwich.

As we opened in November, the weather was much much colder at that point and we had feedback fairly quickly that it actually meant for some of our families that they didn't have to worry about putting the heating on, that kind of heating or eating dilemma. For other people it is just being able to get through until the end of the month without worrying Billie Lawler, Manager, The Burrell shop

As schools wind down for the summer, the worries for low-income families only ramp up.

In Colchester, bosses say they're worried about the winter and are preparing for the worst.

We are busier than we were before the pandemic, not quite as bust as we were last year at the start of the pandemic, but still very very busy for us. We have people who are really suffering, they are really trying to make ends meet and it is heartbreaking seeing some of the clients coming into the foodbank. We do everything we can to give people the support they need. Mike Beckett, Chief Officer, Colchester Foodbank

In Luton, children between the ages of 5 and fifteen were enjoying being active together, making friends and playing games.

The events held here are part of the nationwide Holiday and Food programme which is being funded by the government after a passionate and very public campaign by England Footballer Marcus Rashford.

Children on free school meals are entitled to 16 days of free support over the summer - which includes one meal a day, and lots of activities. Other children can also join for a fee of ten pounds a day.

Some of the children that have come in have certain difficulties and it's been engaging them with activities that they may not have had the chance to do before and just see them pick up different things they may not be able to do in other places. That's been the most heartwarming thing for me. Nathan Bentley, Inspire Luton Sports Village

Active Luton, who are running the programme hope the government funding will not be a one off.

We know that we have money for 4 days at Christmas which is great and then and then we will see what comes after that, but the demand has been enormous so just to give you an idea 25,5000 places have been booked in Luton over the 4 week period, that's huge Helen Barnett Chief Executive, Active Luton

The need for support does not seem to be waning. At this food bank in Wellingborough they support up to 400 people a month and say the summer is always very tough for families.