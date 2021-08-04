Foodbanks across the region under pressure as demand rockets during the school holidays
Foodbanks across the region say they're concerned about a difficult few weeks as demand for their service rockets during the school holidays.
In the East, around a quarter of children qualify for free meals during term time but the added pressure of lockdown, jobs losses and the end of the furlough scheme mean many families are finding it even harder to put food on the table.
Between April 2019 and March 2020, the Trusell Trust handed out just over 190,000 emergency food parcels across the region but that number rose to just under a quarter of a million a year later. And that rise has been reflected in towns and cities across the region - including in Norwich and Northampton where the number of parcels being distributed has increased from just under 12,000 to nearly 15,000.
During the peak of the pandemic, a social supermarket at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford opened, and say that demand is still increasing.
From food and drink to toiletries - items are sold at almost half the price of a normal supermarket with idea is to help those struggling in areas of social deprivation - with more shops due to open in Gorleston and Norwich.
As schools wind down for the summer, the worries for low-income families only ramp up.
In Colchester, bosses say they're worried about the winter and are preparing for the worst.
In Luton, children between the ages of 5 and fifteen were enjoying being active together, making friends and playing games.
The events held here are part of the nationwide Holiday and Food programme which is being funded by the government after a passionate and very public campaign by England Footballer Marcus Rashford.
Children on free school meals are entitled to 16 days of free support over the summer - which includes one meal a day, and lots of activities. Other children can also join for a fee of ten pounds a day.
Active Luton, who are running the programme hope the government funding will not be a one off.
The need for support does not seem to be waning. At this food bank in Wellingborough they support up to 400 people a month and say the summer is always very tough for families.