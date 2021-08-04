Taking a trip back in time. 30 years ago on 6 August was the creation of the first-ever website.

It was in 1991, the inventor of the web, Tim Berners Lee, put it online. There was no pomp, no ceremony, nothing to give away the huge effect this new invention would have on the world.

The Web @ 30 exhibition in Cambridge's Grand Arcade is exploring the three decades of web history.

It's a snapshot of a larger exhibition called 64 bits. It's put on by the Centre for Computing History here in Cambridge and it celebrates the early days of the web. Jim Boulton, Exhibition Curator

All the videos, websites, computers, printers on display hope to tell the story of 30 years of the web.

One of the items, a coffee part also plays a special role in the history of the web - but why?

Watch this piece from Anglia TV from 25 years ago to find out...

Play video

That invention was one of the first-ever webcams and one of the first 'vlogs'.