RSPCA called nearly one thousand times to rescue hedgehogs in the region

The RSPCA were called to nearly 1,000 hedgehog incidents last year in the region, with the highest number being in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Across 2020, an average of five hedgehogs per day were admitted to one of the charity’s four specialist wildlife centres, but in the peak months of July and August, this rose to an average of eight per day - the equivalent of one hedgehog every three hours.

Figures from each county:

Bedfordshire - 74

Buckinghamshire - 53

Cambridgeshire - 182

Essex - 145

Hertfordshire - 103

Norfolk - 234

Northamptonshire - 96

Suffolk - 84

Credit: RSPCA

A total of 6,200 calls about sick, injured and orphaned hedgehogs were made to the RSPCA’s national helpline in 2020, 1855 of which were made in July and August alone compared to just 199 calls taken in January and February.

July and August are our busiest months for hedgehogs. Not only do calls about hedgehogs peak, but so do admissions to our four wildlife centres as members of the public and our own officers bring in orphaned, sick or injured animals for treatment and rehabilitation. We receive more calls about hedgehogs than about almost any other wild mammal. Evie Button, RSPCA

The top reason given by callers for contacting the animal charity about a hedgehog were that they had found a sick or injured animal.

Other reasons included finding an orphaned newborn or juvenile or an animal that was trapped or entangled.

More details on what to do if you find a sick, injured or orphaned hedgehog as well as how to help them in your garden, can be found on the RSPCA’s website.