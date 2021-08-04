Police are appealing for information after a home was broken into in Peterborough and thousands of pounds worth of jewellery stolen.

The burglary happened on Monday at a property in Pyhill in Bretton.

The owner returned home from work to find the back door window had been smashed. The house had been searched and thousands of pounds worth of gold jewellery, including rings, watches and necklaces, had been stolen.

Jewellery worth thousands was stolen in the burglary Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

"Unfortunately, we do not know if this burglary was committed by one or more people," PC Matt Reed said.

"I am urging anyone with information to get in touch. If you have seen, or been offered any of the stolen jewellery, please contact us as a matter of urgency,” he added.