Tokyo Olympics 2020: Essex gold medallist Ben Maher hails 'phenomenal' horse

Play video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

Essex-based show jumper Ben Maher hailed the brilliance of his "phenomenal" horse Explosion W after the pair won gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

After progressing to a six-horse jump-off in the final of the individual event, Maher, 38, completed his round in a time of 37.85 seconds - just 17-hundredths of a second faster than his nearest competitor.

It means the rider, who is based at the Elsenham stud farm near Bishop's Stortford, is now a double Olympic champion having also won the team event at London 2012.

It marks a remarkable change in fortunes for Maher who would have probably missed the Games had they taken place as planned last year after undergoing life-changing surgery on a serious back injury.

After his historic victory was confirmed, Maher was quick to praise his horse Explosion W who he had described before the Olympics as the "horse of a lifetime."

12-year-old Explosion W is widely considered to be the best horse in the world, and Maher says he's relieved his partner performed on the biggest stage of all.

Play video

Hear from gold medallist Ben Maher

"He's just a phenomenal horse," Maher said.

"He's more of an athlete than just a horse and the speed that he can go to jumps is just on another level. I am biased but I believe I am on the best horse, he is an incredible horse."

It promises to be an incredible couple of weeks for Maher who is also getting married later this month.

"My family, my fiancée [Sophie], we are getting married in two weeks' time," said Maher.

"I don’t know what was more pressure, this or getting married in two weeks but there are so many people who have contributed to make this possible and hopefully we will get home and have a big celebration."