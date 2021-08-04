Play video

Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

With its tropical beaches and crystal clear waters, the idyllic West Indian island of Barbados might feel a long way from the Norfolk market town of Diss.

But there is a link and, if you pop down to the local cricket club, it won't take you long to spot him.

Towering over the rest of the Diss squad, 6ft 4 Kadeem Alleyne describes himself as the classic "Calypso cricketer".

When he signed up to be the club's overseas player this season, he had no idea where Diss was.

"Google Maps kept me right," he said.

"Barbados is normally 28 or 29 degrees every day so it's different coming to 15 or 16 degrees. A little chilly but it's something new.

It's been a great experience to come to England and to Norfolk. Kadeem Alleyne, Diss Cricket Club

Kadeem's Caribbean flair has lit up the local leagues.

In one match, a victory over league leaders Fakenham, he scored 114 runs off just 51 balls.

He has also taken 16 wickets with his right-arm pace bowling.

Kadeem Alleyne training at Diss Cricket Club. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Club Chairman Douglas Young said: "I would say he's the best natural cricketer I've ever seen, particularly for his age.

"For him to come over here in strange conditions at the age of 21, having never really been abroad before, he adapted fantastically well.

"He settled in and is really popular locally. He's been a revelation really and you can see that he's destined, I hope, for really, really good cricket in the future."

That "really good cricket" might arrive sooner than first thought.

Kadeem has earned a surprise call up to play in the Caribbean Premier League.

Later this month he'll swap his flat above the pub in Diss for St Lucia, where he'll play alongside West Indies internationals.

"It's all I ever wanted to do with my life," said Kadeem.

"Since I was at primary school, my teachers in Barbados, even when I was in class I just studied cricket. Even when I was in secondary school, I studied cricket.

"Cricket was always on mind so now that I'm here I'm grateful for it."