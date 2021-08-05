Cambridge United have completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Jubril Okedina on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old made 15 appearances on loan last season as the U's were promoted to League One.

Cambridge have now struck a deal to keep him permanently after agreeing an undisclosed fee with the Premier League side.

Okedina is the second Tottenham player to move to the Abbey Stadium this summer, following in the footsteps of winger Shilow Tracey.

"Signing Jubril gives us the cover and competition that we need in the defensive unit and the fact this is a permanent transfer allows him to settle and be a full part of what we are developing," boss Mark Bonner said.

"This is a good opportunity for him to consolidate his place in a first team squad and commit to the work and learning required to keep improving. His potential is obvious and we will be pushing him to realise that with us in the weeks ahead.”

Meanwhile, Colchester United have signed 19-year-old forward Sylvester Jasper on loan from Fulham until January.