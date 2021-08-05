Cambridgeshire campaign launched to get people vaccinated to help local economy

Play video

Watch this video report by ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A campaign has started in Cambridgeshire to get more people vaccinated - not just for their health, but for the health of the county's economy.

One company in Ely has joined in by producing a video urging workers to get their jabs - to prevent the virus spreading and employees having to take time off.

Cambridge Commodities chief is urging his workers to get double jabbed Credit: ITV News Anglia

Workers at the Cambridge Commodities warehouse in Ely staff can not work from home as they have be there to despatch the nutritional products that they make for the food industry.

Because of this, the company is keen for workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to reduce the likelihood of them needing time off to isolate.

We want to encourage our staff to come back to the building as soon as we possibly can. The only way that we can all do that safely is by being double vaccinated and we're encouraging all our staff. I think we're going to work around the rules and regulations that government bring to us. But I would imagine that everybody in our workforce will get double vaccinated. James Stevens, CEO, Cambridge Commodities

Credit: ITV News Anglia

People in Ely are supportive of workers being vaccinated to help rebuild the economy.

And the campaign has the backing of the region's new mayor - Dr Nik Johnson.

I support the businesses wanting to make a difference. It's not compulsory, but if we can help, from the point of view of the combined authority or indeed my role as a doctor, I will always encourage people to get those two vaccinations. Dr Nik Johnson, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor

At the moment there is no legal requirement for people to be vaccinated against Covid 19 and some who are sceptical or unsure about it have chosen not to book a jab.

However, more than 70% of adults in England have had two doses of the vaccine.For this company - the best way to keep its production and supply chain movingis to encourage its workers to get vaccinated.