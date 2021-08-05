Campaign to get Cambridgeshire workforce vaccinated

A campaign's been launched to encourage workers in Cambridgeshire to get vaccinated.

Dr Nik Johnson has asked businesses to urge their employers to get the jab to ensure the ‘county’s economy keeps moving’.

One company, Ely based Cambridge Commodities, has got behind the campaign by producing a video encouraging their workforce to get the jab.

Cambridge Commodities, which provides nutritional ingredients to the food industry, said they are keen staff are protected.

We have found the last 18 months challenging. Whilst most of our our sales, technical and admin teams have been able to work remotely, our warehouse and packaging staff based at our headquarters in Cambridgeshire are not able to work from home. We have been very keen to make sure our staff have been kept safe throughout the pandemic and have made the site Covid secure. James Stevens, Founder and Chief Executive

Over one million vaccines have been delivered in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with the mayor saying people need to be ‘more considerate of each other’.