Campaign to get Cambridgeshire workforce vaccinated

A campaign's been launched to encourage workers in Cambridgeshire to get vaccinated.
Dr Nik Johnson has asked businesses to urge their employers to get the jab to ensure the ‘county’s economy keeps moving’.
One company, Ely based Cambridge Commodities, has got behind the campaign by producing a video encouraging their workforce to get the jab.
Cambridge Commodities, which provides nutritional ingredients to the food industry, said they are keen staff are protected.
Over one million vaccines have been delivered in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, with the mayor saying people need to be ‘more considerate of each other’.