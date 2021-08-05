Drivers warned of delays on A14 near Cambridge due to lorry blaze

People are being urged to avoid the A14 near Cambridge due to a lorry fire.

More than 30 firefighters are currently tackling the lorry fire on the A14 westbound in a lay-by between Quy and Milton.

The fire service are currently at the scene. Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue Service

Crews from Cambridge, Burwell, Sawston, and Cottenham at the scene of the fire on the along with crews from Suffolk Fire partners from Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds, and Haverhill.

There are currently lane closures are in place and there's currently traffic queuing for 10 miles.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire an make the area safe.