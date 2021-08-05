Luton high street gets cash boost

Luton council has been awarded more than £250,000 to help improve the high street.

It is part of the Welcome Back Fund, which aims to keep town centre's alive and vibrant following the pandemic.

Money is being spent on making the area look more appealing whilst also increasing activities that take place.

£264,000 awarded from the Welcome Back Fund

Extra street cleaning and days of community action have been planned, with cleaning equipment being provided. Heritage buildings will also be power washed to keep them clean.

On top of making the area cleaner, there are also plans for public art displays. The City Tree and a Living Wall will be installed, encouraging people to speak about climate change.

Receiving this funding is fantastic news for Luton – for businesses and residents - especially after the hard year we’ve had. This money will help us boost the town centre economy and give people a reason to not just to pop into the centre but to stay and enjoy. Cllr Sian Timoney

The council will work alongside Luton BID and the Mall to promote local businesses through a ‘Buy Local’ scheme. Picnic benches will also be placed around the Market Hill amphitheatre.