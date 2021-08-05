Mercury theatre in Colchester is reopening in its newly refurbished venue after being closed for 2 years.

The refurbishment was part of a 3-year campaign in which over £11.3 million was raised to reimagine the theatre and improve its accessibility.

One of the changes made is an improved interval experience by doubling the number of toilets, and for the first time, the building will be accessible throughout.

The refurbishment is designed to make the theatre more sustainable.

The building's energy efficiency has been improved with the use of LED lighting, converting to 100% renewable electricity and the use of solar panels.

There will also be the introduction of a ‘bring your own cup policy’ to reduce single-use plastic.

Other refurbishments include:

A bigger and brighter foyer space which is open all day with a new café bar

Redeveloped main auditorium with additional seats

New rehearsal room

Revamped and extended backstage facilities

Newly equipped community space and dance studio

The theatre's opening season this summer will be Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville, directed by the company’s Creative Director Ryan McBryde.

Followed in October, by the UK premiere of Merlynn Tong’s Antigone directed by Dawn Walton OBE.