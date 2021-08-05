Road restrictions in town of March caused by gas leak to continue until Friday

Residents in the Cambridgeshire town of March that were evacuated yesterday due to a number of gas leaks in the area now face road restrictions until Friday.

Hundred Road which was one of the affected areas is still only accessible to residents only until early Friday evening due to the size and location of the excavation.

Emergency services were called to the area yesterday morning. The gas supplier, Cadent, had received over 140 calls reporting a smell of gas from residents.

The affected areas also included Robingoodfellow’s Lane and Wisbech Road.

Residents were evacuated but were able to return home after 5 pm.

People were also being advised by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue to avoid the area.

Our priority was to stop the gas escapes, repair the pipes and ensure we visited every reported smell of gas in March as soon as possible. Stephanie van Rosse, Cadent media relations manager

The cause of the leak is still unknown.

The gas company will remain in March for the next few days to give reassurance to residents, complete some safety checks and investigate the cause of the escapes.