Thousands raised for family of 5-year-old who died after department store accident
A fundraising page has been set up to help the family of a 5-year-old boy who died after being injured at a department store in Colchester.
Nearly £4,000 has been raised so far on the fundraising page to support the family of the boy who has not yet been named.
The 5-year-old who died had suffered a 'serious head injury' after a mirror fell on him at Fenwicks in the high street.
In the description of the page it is stated that the fundraising has started with approval from the family.
It also says:
The store closed yesterday, Wednesday 4 August, as a mark of respect.
In a statement, the director of the store, Mia Fenwick, said they are working closely with local authorities to understand how it happened.
Specialist police officers continue to support the boy's family.