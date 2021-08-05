A fundraising page has been set up to help the family of a 5-year-old boy who died after being injured at a department store in Colchester.

Nearly £4,000 has been raised so far on the fundraising page to support the family of the boy who has not yet been named.

The 5-year-old who died had suffered a 'serious head injury' after a mirror fell on him at Fenwicks in the high street.

In the description of the page it is stated that the fundraising has started with approval from the family.

The Colchester Community Group (UK) administrators would like to support the family of the little boy who has sadly lost his life in a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the family and their friends at this time. We would like your help in raising money for the family to use as they would like. Statement from the gofundme page

The store closed yesterday, Wednesday 4 August, as a mark of respect.

In a statement, the director of the store, Mia Fenwick, said they are working closely with local authorities to understand how it happened.

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of a young boy following an incident at our Colchester store last week. All our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family and friends at this very painful time. We continue to work closely with the local authorities to understand how this happened. Our Colchester store will remain closed today as a mark of respect. Mia Fenwick, Director at Fenwick

Specialist police officers continue to support the boy's family.