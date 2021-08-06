Camping boom in East Anglia
You either love it or loathe it, but this year sales of camping equipment have gone through the roof.
As more people choose to holiday at home due to Covid restrictions, many retailers across East Anglia are welcoming the boom in sales.
In Norwich Mountain Warehouse have seen more people buying camping equipment, not least due to the return of festivals like Latitude.
Those who promote camping say it's a great way of connecting with nature and our families - while helping the local tourist trade too.
One retailer, Decathlon, told ITV that between April and July sales of many items had more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels.
In Cambridge Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports said sales had gone so well they were left out of stock of many items earlier in the year.