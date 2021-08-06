Camping boom in East Anglia

Play video

You either love it or loathe it, but this year sales of camping equipment have gone through the roof.

As more people choose to holiday at home due to Covid restrictions, many retailers across East Anglia are welcoming the boom in sales.

In Norwich Mountain Warehouse have seen more people buying camping equipment, not least due to the return of festivals like Latitude.

Credit: ITV Anglia

People are choosing to stay more local and do staycations. Combine that obviously with the reopening of festivals. There has been a higher demand for tents, camping and outdoor equipment. Adam Betts, Mountain Warehouse

Those who promote camping say it's a great way of connecting with nature and our families - while helping the local tourist trade too.

One retailer, Decathlon, told ITV that between April and July sales of many items had more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels.

70% Increase in family tent sales

150% Increase in sales of stoves

3x The amount of camping furniture sold compared to 2019

In Cambridge Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports said sales had gone so well they were left out of stock of many items earlier in the year.