Football fans return to stands this weekend

Play video

Watch Stuart Leithes's report from the East of the region

Play video

Watch Stuart Leithes's report from the West of the region

Football fans return to the stands for the first time since the start of the pandemic this weekend, and clubs in the Anglia region say they have been given no guidance about how to manage reopening safely.

Cambridge United are getting ready to play their first match in league one after getting promoted.

With Covid restrictions now lifted there's no limit on the number of fans who can attend tomorrow's game against Oxford.

But the club has published a set of Covid guidelines on its website, urging spectators to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings where possible. Ian Mather, the club's CEO said:

"Tomorrow, we're looking at a gate of over six thousand, which will be great for the atmosphere in here. But of course, we're aware that we are still in a pandemic. So even though there's no government restrictions, we are still asking people to respect each other's space and we've set out a set of rules that we hope they'll stick to when they come here. Ian Mather, CEO, Cambridge United

Last year, the club took part in an EFL trial last year with up to 2 and a half thousand fans allowed in the ground.

Last month more than 60 thousand football fans saw England lose to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

And our region has also hosted some large test events like the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in Northamptonshire in July - attended by 120 thousand F1 fans, and Suffolk's Latitude Festival, attended by 40,000 last month.

But the Government is said to be considering introducing vaccination passports in October for events which attract over 20 thousand spectators.