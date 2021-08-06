Football: The new EFL season
Preview of the new EFL season for ITV Anglia West
Preview of the new EFL season for ITV Anglia East
The Tokyo Olympics may be nearing their end... but it's only just beginning for the region's EFL footballers.
It's the big kick-off for the Football League, although a couple of Carabao Cup First Round ties have already taken place, including MK Dons' heavy defeat at AFC Bournemouth.
There are fresh challenges for all clubs, particularly for promoted sides Cambridge United and Peterborough United, going up from SkyBet League Two and One respectively.
For Posh, an opening day meeting with Luton gives them an early tester of what they can aspire to after eight years away from English football's second tier. But manager Darren Ferguson insists they won't stray from their principles.
Under Nathan Jones Luton enjoyed their best Championship points haul in fifteen years, with a top half finish, an achievement which he is keen to build on.
It's been a summer of change at Ipswich Town as they strive for a return to Championship football. From board level to ground level, among the coaching staff and the playing staff.
But one thing remains the same. The high expectation of their fans, after two years endured at League One level.
Manager Paul Cook is still looking to add more depth to his squad following a huge transformation in playing personnel.
Although supporters are encouraged about the wealth of transfer activity since the club's takeover by Gamechanger 20 Ltd, Cook warns there's still hard work to do to get things right.
Joining Ipswich and MK Dons this season are Cambridge United, braced for their first season in English Football's third tier for nineteen years.
Head Coach Mark Bonner spearheaded an unlikely automatic promotion campaign last season, and he's ready to spring more surprises.
Jon Brady's charged with the task of turning around Northampton Town's fortunes following their relegation to League Two, where they'll resume rivalries with Colchester United and Stevenage.
REGION'S OPENING DAY EFL FIXTURES - Saturday 3.00pm
Championship
LUTON TOWN v PETERBOROUGH UNITED
League One
CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Oxford United
Bolton Wanderers v MK DONS
IPSWICH TOWN v Morecambe
League Two
Carlisle United v COLCHESTER UNITED
NORTHAMPTON TOWN v Port Vale
STEVENAGE v Barrow