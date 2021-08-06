Football: The new EFL season

Play video

The Tokyo Olympics may be nearing their end... but it's only just beginning for the region's EFL footballers.

It's the big kick-off for the Football League, although a couple of Carabao Cup First Round ties have already taken place, including MK Dons' heavy defeat at AFC Bournemouth.

There are fresh challenges for all clubs, particularly for promoted sides Cambridge United and Peterborough United, going up from SkyBet League Two and One respectively.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson celebrates on the touchline after their promotion to the Championship Credit: PA

For Posh, an opening day meeting with Luton gives them an early tester of what they can aspire to after eight years away from English football's second tier. But manager Darren Ferguson insists they won't stray from their principles.

We need to keep a lot of the things that we had from last season in terms of the togetherness. The mentality of the players was very very good. We're not going to change the way we play. We want to be attack-minded, we want to score goals, we want to entertain. But we've got to make sure that, if we can, we compete in every game and that's what we'll be looking to do. Darren Ferguson, Peterborough United manager

Luton manager Nathan Jones during the club's pre-season friendly with Brighton & Hove Albion Credit: ITV Anglia

Under Nathan Jones Luton enjoyed their best Championship points haul in fifteen years, with a top half finish, an achievement which he is keen to build on.

We've improved every year, we've enhanced what we have at the football club player-wise, squad-wise. Last year w3as to be established as a Championship club, which we felt we did. Now it's to build on that established foundation. Nathan Jones, Luton Town manager

It's been a summer of change at Ipswich Town as they strive for a return to Championship football. From board level to ground level, among the coaching staff and the playing staff.

But one thing remains the same. The high expectation of their fans, after two years endured at League One level.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook Credit: PA

Manager Paul Cook is still looking to add more depth to his squad following a huge transformation in playing personnel.

Although supporters are encouraged about the wealth of transfer activity since the club's takeover by Gamechanger 20 Ltd, Cook warns there's still hard work to do to get things right.

If anyone thinks we can just hit the ground running and everything will be perfect, then they're just fools. Its about how quick can we get players gelled, how quick can the partnerships on the pitch grow? How quick will George Edmondson be back in the team, how quickly will a new signing integrate into a team. These are the challenges for myself and all the staff at the club. Paul Cook, Ipswich Town manager

Joining Ipswich and MK Dons this season are Cambridge United, braced for their first season in English Football's third tier for nineteen years.

Head Coach Mark Bonner spearheaded an unlikely automatic promotion campaign last season, and he's ready to spring more surprises.

We've earned the right to be there, so we're going to go and have a real go at it. we're going to see how many games we can win. We're going to see how competitive we can be, and we're going to try and enjoy that whole point. We know we're an underdog. We know there'll be little expected of us, but we want to be a confident underdog and take everybody on. Mark Bonner, Cambridge United Head Coach

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady, who's charged with the task of steering the club back to League One following last season's relegation Credit: PA

Jon Brady's charged with the task of turning around Northampton Town's fortunes following their relegation to League Two, where they'll resume rivalries with Colchester United and Stevenage.

REGION'S OPENING DAY EFL FIXTURES - Saturday 3.00pm

Championship

LUTON TOWN v PETERBOROUGH UNITED

League One

CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Oxford United

Bolton Wanderers v MK DONS

IPSWICH TOWN v Morecambe

League Two

Carlisle United v COLCHESTER UNITED

NORTHAMPTON TOWN v Port Vale

STEVENAGE v Barrow