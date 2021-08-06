Pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
Health bosses in the region are urging mums-to-be to have their Covid vaccine after new data shows the majority of pregnant women that end up in hospital with the virus have not had a jab.
The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston in Norfolk is holding walk-in clinics to encourage pregnant women to take up the offer of a vaccine.
The hub will be open between 9am and 4pm and you don't need an appointment to get your jab.
Kirsty Cater, Head of Midwifery at the hospital said: