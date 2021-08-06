Pregnant women urged to get vaccinated

Health bosses in the region are urging mums-to-be to have their Covid vaccine after new data shows the majority of pregnant women that end up in hospital with the virus have not had a jab.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston in Norfolk is holding walk-in clinics to encourage pregnant women to take up the offer of a vaccine.

The hub will be open between 9am and 4pm and you don't need an appointment to get your jab.

Kirsty Cater, Head of Midwifery at the hospital said:

We're making it an easy process so women can come straight to the Louise Hamilton Centre to be vaccinated. We've got really strong links with the vaccination centres so if I'm not here or if my deputy head of midwifery isn't here they can call us or any of the midwifes for that advice. Get vaccinated as soon as possible because there's more chance for a premature delivery and stillbirth as well. Kirsty Cater, Head of Midwifery, James Paget Hospital