Teenage boy stabbed to death in Northamptonshire

A teenage boy has been stabbed to death in Northamptonshire last night.

A murder investigation has been launched after police were called to Brooke Close in Wellingborough at 5.45pm yesterday and found the 16-year-old boy dying from his injuries.

A 15-year-old, who was also stabbed was taken to hospital, but Northamptonshire Police say his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys were arrested last night on suspicion of murder in connection with the boy’s death and all three remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This investigation is moving at a fast pace and I am absolutely determined to bring those that did this to justice.

For a 16-year-old boy to lose his life in any circumstances is tragic but to have it taken away in this manner is unbelievably sad. Specialist officers are supporting his family at this time and they have asked for privacy while they attempt to come to term with what has happened. Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield

"Three arrests were quickly made last night but I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.

"While we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Wellingborough today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help."

Anyone with information or who witnessed the violence is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.