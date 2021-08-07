Ipswich Town have continued their summer rebuild with the double signing of Sone Aluko and Louie Barry.

Free agent Aluko has agreed a one-year deal, while teenager Barry has joined on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

Aluko, 32, was looking for a new club after leaving Reading and had been training with Derby County.

Forward Barry, 18, has starred for Villa’s academy after making the move from Barcelona and will get his first taste of regular senior football at Portman Road.

Louie Barry has made the loan switch from Aston Villa. Credit: Ipswich Town

Barry could make his debut against Morecambe on Saturday, while Aluko will be eligible for the EFL Cup clash against Newport County on Tuesday.

"Louie's had a meteoric career as a young man already," said boss Paul Cook.

"He’s an infectious character who wants to play football. Our job is to provide a platform for Louie to go along with his career. Hopefully, that can be in the team, scoring goals and lighting the game up for us like flair players are supposed to.

"We’re all really excited to work with Louie. We must remember his age and tender years no matter what everybody thinks of him.

"We’re delighted to sign Sone. He’s a player with a wealth of experience, playing for clubs as big as Rangers, Fulham and Hull City.

"He’s won promotions before. We feel the group of players we have is very young. Sone brings a wealth of experience to the club and to the team."

Meanwhile, Town have handed superstar fan Ed Sheeran the number 17 shirt for this season as a thank you for sponsoring the club.