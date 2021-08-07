Two brothers who headed a criminal gang have been jailed for modern slavery and drug offences in and around Wellingborough.

Micah Thomas,32, and 27-year-old Marlie Ashby as well as Twvarnie Riviere ,20, and 19-year-old Jahmani Mitchell, were jailed for a total of 39 years.

It is Northamptonshire's first modern slavery prosecution linked to drug dealing. It followed a two year investigation by the serious and organised crime team at Northamptonshire Police. They exploited and threatened vulnerable local children to force them to supply drugs to users.

We will not sit back and allow childhoods to be destroyed . We will continue to pursue those criminals who cowardly use children. Detective Inspector Nick Cobley

The two brothers sourced and supplied multiple kilos of heroin and crack cocaine during 2019 and 2020.