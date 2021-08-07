Building full of diesel caught fire in Essex

An outbuilding in Essex that was full of diesel and bitumen caught fire in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Little Canfield near Stansted around 1am.

They found the fire had already destroyed the building and had spread to two nearby parked lorries.

Other vehicles had to be moved to prevent further spread.

Firefighters were there over night and into this morning as they worked to dampen down the fire and secure the area.

An investigation into the cause of the fire found it was caused accidentally.

Station Manager Steve Wintrip said: