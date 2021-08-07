William and Kate have shared a new picture of Princess Charlotte taking part in the Big Butterfly Count. The six-year-old is pictured gently cupping the Red Admiral .

The image is part of a series of photographs taken by the Duchess of Cambridge while staying at their home at Anmer on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

One of the photographs taken by the Duchess of Cambridge as part of the Big Butterfly Count Credit: Duchess of Cambridge

A Peacock and Red Admiral butterfly Credit: Duchess of Cambridge

On Twitter they wrote that taking part in the nationwide survey to monitor the number of butterflies we see in July and August is important work in the conservation of the species.

The Big Butterfly Count is a UK-wide survey aiming to assess the health of our environment by reporting the amount and type of butterflies spotted.