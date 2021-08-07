Check before you strim appeal over injured hedgehogs

A Bedfordshire wildlife charity is asking people to be cautious when using strimmers on their lawns, after treating two seriously injured hedgehogs.

Woody's Wildlife Rescue in Stotfold posted the warning on social media after treating the second injured hedgehog, which they say had to put down because it's injuries were so severe.

They're asking that people check their bushes and long grass before using lawnmowers or strimmers.

The charity says many people don't realise that strimmers can be leathal and say the consequences are heart breaking to deal with.