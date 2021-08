Four murals in the style of secretive street artist Banksy have appeared in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad.

The artworks were discovered throughout Friday, with some believing it is linked to the area's City of Culture 2025 bid. Others are left wondering if Banksy is in our region for his Summer holidays.

A suspected Banksy piece in Oulton Broad's Nicholas Everitt Park Credit: Andrew Page

Others are left wondering if Banksy is in our region for his Summer holidays.

A suspected Banksy piece has appeared in Lowestoft at the crossing of London Road North and Regent Road Credit: Julie Martin

Is this another Banksy on Gorleston seafront ? It's an amusement arcade grabber ! Credit: Des Speed