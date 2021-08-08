Campaign urges young people in Southend to 'grab the jab'

With a fifth of patients in hospital in England with Covid aged 18 to 34, efforts to get young people vaccinated in the East are ramping up. There’s a new social media campaign in Essex and more walk in centres were open at the weekend.

The social media campaign in Southend to get more people jabbed in the 18-30 age group Credit: Southend Borough Council

Grab the jab - get back to the things you love safely, is a new campaign created to encourage young people in Southend to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The aim is to help them feel safe and confident as they begin to enjoy socialising again as well as help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A message from the new Grab The Jab campaign Credit: Southend Borough Council

The campaign will run until September and features a series of local young people showing off their jabbed arms under the heading I'd give my right arm

  • To be dancing at a festival

  • To be back in a club

  • To be back at the match

  • To see my family

  • To be back on holiday

It will appear on social media and mobile phone ads as well as across the borough on buses, pubs, clubs and phone boxes. A Grab The Jab video will also play on rotation via The Forum's big screen video in central Southend.