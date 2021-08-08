Campaign urges young people in Southend to 'grab the jab'
With a fifth of patients in hospital in England with Covid aged 18 to 34, efforts to get young people vaccinated in the East are ramping up. There’s a new social media campaign in Essex and more walk in centres were open at the weekend.
Grab the jab - get back to the things you love safely, is a new campaign created to encourage young people in Southend to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.
The aim is to help them feel safe and confident as they begin to enjoy socialising again as well as help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The campaign will run until September and features a series of local young people showing off their jabbed arms under the heading I'd give my right arm
To be dancing at a festival
To be back in a club
To be back at the match
To see my family
To be back on holiday
It will appear on social media and mobile phone ads as well as across the borough on buses, pubs, clubs and phone boxes. A Grab The Jab video will also play on rotation via The Forum's big screen video in central Southend.