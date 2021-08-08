Campaign urges young people in Southend to 'grab the jab'

Play video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost

With a fifth of patients in hospital in England with Covid aged 18 to 34, efforts to get young people vaccinated in the East are ramping up. There’s a new social media campaign in Essex and more walk in centres were open at the weekend.

The social media campaign in Southend to get more people jabbed in the 18-30 age group Credit: Southend Borough Council

Grab the jab - get back to the things you love safely, is a new campaign created to encourage young people in Southend to get their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The aim is to help them feel safe and confident as they begin to enjoy socialising again as well as help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A message from the new Grab The Jab campaign Credit: Southend Borough Council

The campaign will run until September and features a series of local young people showing off their jabbed arms under the heading I'd give my right arm

To be dancing at a festival

To be back in a club

To be back at the match

To see my family

To be back on holiday

It will appear on social media and mobile phone ads as well as across the borough on buses, pubs, clubs and phone boxes. A Grab The Jab video will also play on rotation via The Forum's big screen video in central Southend.