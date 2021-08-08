Two teenagers arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Northamptonshire have been released without charge.

The 18-year-old and 16-year-old were freed from police custody last night after being arrested after the killing on Thursday.

Police said a 16-year-old remains in custody.

A fourth person arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning has also been released without charge.

The boy was stabbed to death in Brooke Close in Wellingborough on Thursday.

Another boy, aged 15, was also stabbed but survived his injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield said: