Three teenage girls have been arrested after a man in his fifties was attacked in Clacton this morning. Essex police officers were called to Old Road, near Underwoods Vauxhall just after 1.50am and found the victim unconscious with injuries to his head and face.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains today.

The three girls, aged 16, 17 and 18 were arrested in the town centre a short time later.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.