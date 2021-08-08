Two men arrested after woman found dead in Newmarket last night

Two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead in Newmarket last night.

Police were called to New Cheveley Road just after 10.10pm last night where a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead.

The men, aged 57 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody today.

A cordon is in place today while the investigation into the circumstances takes place.

Suffolk police officers said they believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the local community.