Children's Minister visits school holiday club in Norwich

It's an issue brought firmly to the fore by the fierce campaigning of footballer Marcus Rashford - how to support and feed our most vulnerable children during the school holidays.

Today, the Children's Minister - Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford - was in Norwich to see how Government money is helping to make holiday clubs available for everyone.

Children's Minister Vicky Ford getting a typically tireless tour of the holiday club at St William's Primary School in Norwich.

Like lots of others across the region, the club here is part funded by the Government's Holiday Activities and Food programme.

That's backed by Marcus Rashford whose campaigning over child food poverty has been as tenacious as his football.

Vicky Ford:

It provides that fun for kids. It also provides childcare for parents - here today you've got a mixture of some kids who are on free school meals but others whose parents need affordable childcare and they're using that as well. Vicky Ford, Children's Minister

But would this have happened without Marcus Rashford?

"We had a billion pound manifesto commitment pre-pandemic to invest in holiday activities - wrap around childcare as well - and that's what this has been doing."

This club is thriving - every session for the next four weeks is full.

Teachers say the Government cash means that many families who couldn't afford to send children here, now can.