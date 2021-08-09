Exams 2021: A Level students get their results tomorrow

Play video

Watch Becky Jago interview Geoff Barton ahead of A Level Results Day

A-level Results Day is just around the corner, tomorrow students across the region will find out their grades.

As exams were cancelled for the second time in a row due to the pandemic, grades have been teacher-assessed.

Students getting results this week have had both their two years of study interrupted by the pandemic.Geoff Barton from the Association of School & College Leaders was previously a headteacher in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk. He said: "It's been so tough for them and there's been so much uncertainty, so much anxiety. And what I'd like to do is just reassure them, that everyone behind the scenes - including the government, I have to say - has done everything we can to make sure that whatever happens tomorrow, they can feel like the grade that they've got is a grade that they've earned."