Is this the mystery man with the can known as Banksy ?

He's elusive - his art work pops up overnight but has Gorleston resident Sam Jermy snapped the man with the can, Banksy?

Sam heard that murals in the style of the secretive street artist had appeared in Lowestoft, Oulton Broad, Gorleston and Yarmouth. He spotted the spray painter while out with his brother buying ice cream. What a shame he didn't zoom in the face though!

Meanwhile, the owners of Merrivale Model Village in Yarmouth discovered over the weekend that an extra house had been added to their collection, one that was covered in graffiti. On one side the name "Banksy" is scrawled on the other "Go big or go home."

The 'Banksy' house that's appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth Credit: Francis Newsome

Francis Newsome said it was thrilling that Banksy could have visited their attraction to leave a model marvel of his own.