Meatballs laced with slug pellets poison dog in Great Yarmouth

A dog in Great Yarmouth became ill after eating meatballs laced with slug pellets.

The poisoned food had been left along a footpath in Granville Road.

The dog who found them and ate them was said to have been seriously ill as a result and needed to be taken to the vets for treatment.

Slug pellets can be fatal if consumed by dogs and cats, but this time, the dog survived.

Police are now investigating the incident as an act of animal cruelty.

Norfolk Police are urging residents in the area to be vigilant when walking pets and asking them to come forward if they have any information or concerns.