Sargent pens deal to join Yellow Army

Norwich have announced the signing of United States forward Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 83 games for the German side, has linked up with the Canaries on a four-year deal.

Sargent told Norwich's website: "I've always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it's a very exciting opportunity for me.

I heard it's a good group of guys and I talked with the head coach already and I really like what they're trying to do here. I like to think my main position is a number nine, but I am also very versatile. No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give my all, my 100 per cent and hopefully score some goals. Josh Sargent

Sargent is reunited with former team-mate Milot Rashica at Carrow Road, with the midfielder also joining Norwich from Bremen this summer.

Daniel Farke: 'we have to be a bit more creative in the transfer market' Credit: PA Images

Head coach Daniel Farke said:

"We're really happy to have Josh with us. He's at a young age with lots of potential. There was a lot of interest in him, so we must pay many compliments to (sporting director) Stuart Webber for getting this deal done.

"Josh has a lot of experience in the top level in the Bundesliga in Germany and has been there with many goals and assists. He has also scored goals for his national team. He's a very good striking option for us but is someone who can also play on the wing. He has pace and is also good with his head. We know he is always there with a big workload and has a fantastic character.