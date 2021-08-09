Teenager charged with murder after a 16-year-old was killed in Northamptonshire

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death and a 15-year-old seriously injured in Northamptonshire last week.

The charged boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before magistrates today (Monday, August 9).

Officers were called to Brooke Close in Wellingborough on Thursday last week and found the two teenagers stabbed. The 16-year-old victim died and a 15-year-old victim survived his injuries.

Three others were arrested but have since been released from police custody.