The Asian artists in the region using their art forms to showcase Indian culture
Watch Raveena Ghattaura's report
Essex artist Lata Upadhyaya is using her white van to showcase her artwork.
Originally from Assam, Lata uses the van as a canvas to explore the rich diversity of contemporary Britain.
The colourful creation represents her own journey of migration from India to Essex.
She said:
"It makes me feel very happy because the things I saw growing in India I can see myself with the van. I'll be travelling with the van, more different places. Touring not only Essex but going up to Norfolk and different places."
As part of South Asian Heritage Month, ITV Anglia has also met with another artist in the region who uses an art form to showcase their Indian heritage.
Divya Ramkumar teaches children Bharatnatyam - one of India's oldest dance forms - in her school in Cambridge.
The movements tell stories from Hindu scriptures and mythology. Divya said: