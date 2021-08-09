The Asian artists in the region using their art forms to showcase Indian culture

Play video

Watch Raveena Ghattaura's report

Essex artist Lata Upadhyaya is using her white van to showcase her artwork.

Originally from Assam, Lata uses the van as a canvas to explore the rich diversity of contemporary Britain.

The colourful creation represents her own journey of migration from India to Essex.

She said:

In India growing up I would see all the vehicles decorated. And when I used to see the white van on the A13 I used to think it was a blank canvas so why not decorate in Indian style. It is very important because whenever we go from one place to another we do carry our identity and culture with us and try to influence a little bit from that culture to this culture Lata Upadhyaya, Artist

"It makes me feel very happy because the things I saw growing in India I can see myself with the van. I'll be travelling with the van, more different places. Touring not only Essex but going up to Norfolk and different places."

As part of South Asian Heritage Month, ITV Anglia has also met with another artist in the region who uses an art form to showcase their Indian heritage.

Divya Ramkumar teaches children Bharatnatyam - one of India's oldest dance forms - in her school in Cambridge.

Bharatnatyam dance class in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

The movements tell stories from Hindu scriptures and mythology. Divya said: