BMX venue gets share of £1m as British Cycling invests in future of sport

British Cycling has announced a major investment in the development of the sport of BMX Freestyle riding after its success at the Tokyo Olympics.

The sport's governing body has also launched a BMX freestyle commission in a bid to capitalise on the success of Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks in Tokyo and encourage the growth of the sport.

The news comes after Charlotte Worthington claimed gold and Declan Brooks took bronze for Team GB in the Women's and Men's Freestyle competition.

Worthington made headlines across the world as she won gold with an 360 back-flip - unprecedented in women's competition - at the Olympics, moments before Brooks took bronze to add to Britain's medal haul.

Following the investment of more than £1million in new community facilities, British Cycling said the new commission would work to develop a new national competition structure from 2022 as well as creating opportunities for the development of coaches.

Mandy Young, who founded Adrenaline Alley, will also sit on a new BMX freestyle commission which will help to develop the sport in the UK. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Among those to get a share in the funding will be Adrenaline Alley in Corby. Both Charlotte and Declan spent time training there ahead of their Olympic campaign.

Mandy Young who founded the facility will also sit on a new BMX freestyle commission.

Dani Every, British Cycling delivery director, said: