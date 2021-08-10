Family of five-year-old killed in Essex department store pay tribute to their 'lovely, cheeky' boy
The family of a five-year-old boy who died when a mirror fell on him in an Essex department store has paid tribute to him, saying "he will be with us every single day throughout the rest of our lives.”
Freddie Farrow was in Fenwick on Colchester High Street on Tuesday 27 July when he was injured, Despite the efforts of many people at the scene and in hospital, he died from his injuries on Monday 2 August.
His mum, Natasha Ingham, said: “He will never leave us. He will be with us every single day throughout all our lives - until we see him again. As a family we are devastated by his death.”
Ms Ingham also thanked the community in Colchester, and further afield, for the outpouring of support since the incident, adding: “I have had a lot of messages from people and that support has been really important for us and I’d like to thank people for that.”
Freddie’s dad, Andrew Farrow, said: “I am grateful for the time we had with Freddie. Every day he was loved and cherished and brought so much happiness to everyone who knew him."
Freddie had just completed Year 1 at Gosbecks Primary School, in Colchester, and the family had planned a trip to LegoLand for his sixth birthday before he was due to begin Year 2 at the school.
Polly Bradford, Head of School at Gosbecks Primary School, said: “It was with great sadness that we learnt of the tragic death of Freddie Farrow, a much-loved member of our school community.
The store closed on Wednesday 4 August, as a mark of respect.
In a statement, the director of the store, Mia Fenwick, said they are working closely with local authorities to understand how it happened.
A fundraising page set up to help Freddie's family has so far raised almost £5000.