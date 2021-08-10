The family of a five-year-old boy who died when a mirror fell on him in an Essex department store has paid tribute to him, saying "he will be with us every single day throughout the rest of our lives.”

Freddie Farrow was in Fenwick on Colchester High Street on Tuesday 27 July when he was injured, Despite the efforts of many people at the scene and in hospital, he died from his injuries on Monday 2 August.

His mum, Natasha Ingham, said: “He will never leave us. He will be with us every single day throughout all our lives - until we see him again. As a family we are devastated by his death.”

"Freddie was such a lovely little boy – and very cheeky in a lot of ways. He used to pick me flowers every day – it could have been daisies or whatever he could get his hands on – and give them to me and tell me he loved me and I would tell him I loved him back. He was so content; he would always ask questions and he was such a clever little boy. Everyone who knew Freddie just loved him" Natasha Ingham, Freddie's mum

Ms Ingham also thanked the community in Colchester, and further afield, for the outpouring of support since the incident, adding: “I have had a lot of messages from people and that support has been really important for us and I’d like to thank people for that.”

Freddie’s dad, Andrew Farrow, said: “I am grateful for the time we had with Freddie. Every day he was loved and cherished and brought so much happiness to everyone who knew him."

Freddie, his brother and sister were inseparable and I know for sure he will be watching over them. Freddie was an expert Lego builder, confident swimmer, enjoyed crabbing and park running. He had such a contagious laugh and always pulled funny faces. I will miss you Fredboy, so, so much... and until we meet again, I love you.” Andrew Farrow, Freddie's dad

Freddie had just completed Year 1 at Gosbecks Primary School, in Colchester, and the family had planned a trip to LegoLand for his sixth birthday before he was due to begin Year 2 at the school.

Polly Bradford, Head of School at Gosbecks Primary School, said: “It was with great sadness that we learnt of the tragic death of Freddie Farrow, a much-loved member of our school community.

“Freddie was a little star. His sensitive and caring nature shone through with his friends, who he always looked out and cared for. He was a sweet natured boy who was always polite and well-mannered. He was a quiet and thoughtful soul and it had been lovely to see him grow in confidence over the past few months. His unique character and lovely smile touched all who knew him. Polly Bradford, Head of School at Gosbecks Primary School

The store closed on Wednesday 4 August, as a mark of respect.

In a statement, the director of the store, Mia Fenwick, said they are working closely with local authorities to understand how it happened.

A fundraising page set up to help Freddie's family has so far raised almost £5000.