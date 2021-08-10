Ipswich Town have added another two new players to their squad, with former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards and Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson both making the move to Portman Road.

Edwards, 23, was released by the Baggies earlier this summer and had been on trial at Bournemouth.

However, he has now agreed a three-year deal at Ipswich, with the option of a further year.

Edwards will be joined at Town by Coulson who has completed a season-long loan from Championship side Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old made 17 appearances for Boro in the second tier last season and can also play on the left-side of midfield.

The arrivals of Edwards and Coulson means Ipswich have now recruited 14 new players so far this summer.

"We've wanted to sign Kyle for a long time," boss Paul Cook said.

"He's the exact type of player that we want at Portman Road. He's very exciting and our fans will love watching him play."

"Him (Coulson) and Matt Penney were our two main targets for that left-back position, so we’re delighted to have him with us.

“He’s a really good lad and has valuable Championship experience. He’s a strong addition to the group and he wants to be here.”

Meanwhile, reported Ipswich target Joe Morrell has signed for Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee from Luton Town.