Man convicted of murder following Peterborough stabbing

A man has been convicted of murdering another man by stabbing him in the street in Peterborough believed to be in a dispute over drugs.

23-year-old Tyler Smith launched the attack on 30-year-old Nicholas Bonner in Stanground on the 5th of January.

Police and paramedics were called to a house on Southfields Drive at about 4.30pm where Nicholas died of a stab wound to the chest.

The investigation found that in the hours leading up to the murder, Nicholas (known as Nicky to friends and family) had been with friends at the Southfields Drive property when he spoke on the phone with Smith.

Nicholas then left with a friend to buy cigarettes and alcohol from Tesco, on Whittlesey Road.

While on their way back, a silver Vauxhall Astra approached and Smith got out to speak to Nicholas.

Things became heated and Smith stabbed him.

Nicky Bonner Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Smith was driven off by 36-year-old Kristopher White, while Nicholas ran back to Southfields Drive where he collapsed.

Shortly after, Smith disposed of the knife in a drain and called a family member asking for a change of clothes and a lift to his partner’s home in Market Deeping.

Smith, who lives on Sandpiper Drive in Peterborough, was arrested in Market Deeping at 4am the following morning.

White, of Myrtle House Caravan Park, Peterborough, was arrested in Peterborough later that day.

This attack resulted in the tragic loss of a young life. Nicky had his whole life ahead of him, but it was taken away by Smith’s utterly senseless actions which are thought to have stemmed from a drugs dispute. My thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Nicky’s loved ones and I only hope that today’s verdict can provide them with some measure of closure as they learn to live with their loss. Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall

Smith denied murder, while White later admitted assisting an offender for driving Smith away from the scene.

Today, 10th of August, following a six-day trial at Cambridge Crown Court, Smith was found guilty of murder.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday and White will be sentenced at a later date.