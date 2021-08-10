Peterborough United have signed midfielder Oliver Norburn from League One side Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at London Road.

Noburn recently made his international debut for Grenada and made more than 100 appearances for the Shrews after joining them from Tranmere Rovers in 2018.

He also captained the club on a number of occasions.

“I am delighted to get it done. He has been someone that I have followed closely over the last two years and he was actually someone that I have tried to sign previously. He is at a good age, is a good size and I think he will fit in really well. It is an area of the pitch that we were looking to strengthen," manager Darren Ferguson said.

“He is a really good character, a leader, just what we needed. He is someone that offers a physicality in there, he is a strong boy and someone that can play as well. I am really looking forward to working with him, I believe it is a good signing for us.”

Noburn added: “It is a good step for me in my career, to come to a club in the Championship and a club that have done really well in recent seasons. In my time at Shrewsbury I did both roles, playing a bit further forward and also in the holding midfield, a bit deeper breaking things up."