Thousands of young people in the region opened their A-level results today, and it was great news for many with the number of top grades the highest on record.

Exams were cancelled for a second year because of the pandemic. Instead, grades given by teachers.

Nearly 1 in 5 got the top A*, compared to around 1 in 7 last year

Maths was the most popular subject, followed by Psychology and Biology

Here in the east, the number of A* and A grades was up by 17% compared to last year.

The amount of students with a confirmed place on an undergraduate course in the UK is up 5% compared to last year. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Elliot Buckingham came into @UTCNorfolk this morning hoping for AAB and a place at Bristol.He ended up with three A*s and is now hoping that Cambridge University might accept him to study computer science.

Some say that a record set of A-level results devalues those top marks, but try telling that to the headteachers glowing with pride.

Students actually did sit, in most cases, quite a lot of exams and assessments. They were then marked, moderated, standardised, compared with other schools, looked at historic data, checked, double checked, checked by Governors and then sent to the exam board for further checking. Yes, they are slightly higher than they were in 2018/2019 but actually it's a fair reflection of students' abilities. Alex Hayes Headteacher, University Technical College Norfolk

Headteacher Alex Hayes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ella from Cedars Upper School in Bedfordshire was also over the moon when she opened her results. She's off to university in Manchester in September after getting two A*s and an A.

While it might be a happy day for many, it's certainly not been an easy year for students during the pandemic, and the number of young people who've called Childline because of exam worries doubled this year.

The NSPCC says the pandemic has meant extra stress for pupils with home learning, however they're urging anyone with worries to talk about them and remember that today's results won't define the rest of their lives.

Although young people were told at the beginning of the year that there wouldn't be exams and their usual form children have had to submit coursework and done other assessments and that's meant that children have coped with a heightened anxiety for much longer periods of time and we think that's one of the reasons why more children have turned to childline. Helen Westerman, NSPCC

